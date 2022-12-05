Joseph-Day sustained a right knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Joseph-Day tallied five tackles (one solo) to begin Sunday's game but went down in the fourth quarter and went right to the medical tent. Whether he'll be available next Sunday against Miami remains to be seen.
