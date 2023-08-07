Joseph-Day didn't participate in Sunday's scrimmage due to a quadriceps injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joseph-Day wasn't practicing for a second consecutive day, and the Chargers said Saturday that he'll miss time due to his injury, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. It's unclear whether Joseph-Day's injury will impact his regular-season availability, but Otto Ogbonnia (kneecap), Scott Matlock, Carlo Kemp and Chris Hinton are candidates to step up if he's sidelined.