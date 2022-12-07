Joseph-Day (knee) is day-to-day going into Week 14 against the Dolphins, according to head coach Brandon Staley, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Joseh-Day was diagnosed with a MCL sprain Monday, but it appears he may still have a chance of playing Sunday against the Dolphins. However, if he is unable to go, Tyeler Davison and Joe Gaziano would likely be candidates for increased opportunities.
