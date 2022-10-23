Joseph-Day (ankle) is active Sunday against the Seahawks.
Joseph-Day was limited in practice all week, but he's feeling good enough to go Sunday. He should continue to be a primary piece of the Chargers' defensive-line rotation against Seattle.
