Joseph-Day (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Joseph-Day was sidelined for Week 14 due to an MCL sprain, marking his first absence of the season. He returned to practice during Week 15 prep, logging three straight limited practices, and is considered questionable for Sunday. If he's sidelined again, Tyeler Davison and Joe Gaziano would be candidates for slightly increased roles against Tennessee.

