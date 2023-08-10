Joseph-Day (quadriceps) will practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Joseph-Day had been sidelined since at least Sunday with the injury. Now healthy, he'll be able to get back to preparing for the 2023 campaign, which is good news for the Chargers, as the Rutgers product should remain an important part of the team's defensive line this season.
