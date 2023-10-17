Joseph-Day (knee) returned to the field Monday versus the Cowboys, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Joseph-Day exited the game after getting hurt on the very first play, but he now appears ready to go for the rest of the contest. The 28-year-old will be back in his starting role at nose tackle.
