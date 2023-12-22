Joseph-Day is expected to be let go by the Chargers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Joseph-Day has started all 14 games with Los Angeles this season, recording 32 tackles, including 3.0 sacks. The 28-year-old will be a popular commodity on the open market.
