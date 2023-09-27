Joseph-Day recorded four tackles (two solo) in the Chargers' 28-24 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Joseph-Day's sack is his first of the season and half of what he totaled across 16 games last season. He was on the field for 46 snaps (59 percent), and through three games it looks like that is the workload he is going to see at nose tackle. His next opportunity to win some battles in the trenches comes in Week 4 versus the Raiders.