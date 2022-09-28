Joseph-Day recorded seven tackles (four solo), including two stops for a loss in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Joseph-Day had a solid outing Sunday against Jacksonville, but it wasn't enough to keep the Jaguars from putting up 38 points on the board. The 310-pound defensive tackle played 64 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 3, and he'll look to continue his strong efforts Sunday against the Texans.