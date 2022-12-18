Joseph-Day (knee) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against Tennessee.
Joseph-Day missed his first game of the season with an MCL sprain last week. However, the 310-pound defensive end is now set to return after logging three straight limited practices Week 15. Joseph-Day's availability alongside Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko will be a big boost as the Chargers attempt to slow down star running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.
