Joseph-Day (knee) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Joseph-Day missed his first game of the season with an MCL sprain last week. However, the 310-pound defensive end is now set to return after logging three straight limited practices Week 15. Joseph-Day's availability alongside Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko will be a big boost as the Chargers attempt to slow down star running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.

