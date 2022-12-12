Joseph-Day (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Joseph-Day was considered doubtful for Week 14 due to an MCL sprain, so it's not very surprising to see him unavailable. Tyeler Davison and Joe Gaziano could see increased roles Sunday.
