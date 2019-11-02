Chargers' Shalom Luani: Joins Chargers
Luani was signed to the active roster Saturday.
Roderic Teamer (groin), who has been forced to start with injuries to Derwin James (foot) and Adrian Phillips (forearm), is currently listed as doubtful, leaving just Rayshawn Jenkins and Jaylen Watkins as the only two healthy safeties to have played a single down with the team this season. As a result, Luani might be forced into significant playing time Sunday against the Packers.
