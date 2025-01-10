The Chargers activated Fehoko (elbow) from IR on Friday.

Fehoko is still listed as questionable for Saturday's road AFC wild-card matchup against the Texans, but his activation from IR is a necessary step in order for him to take the field. With Joshua Palmer (foot) ruled out versus Houston, and Quentin Johnston (thigh) expected to play through injury, Fehoko's availability as a depth wideout could be a notable help for the Chargers.