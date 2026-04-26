This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Chargers' Sincere Brown: Headed to LA
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Brown signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Brown is join the Chargers from Colorado, where he hauled in 22 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns during the 2025 campaign. He will face an uphill battle to make the final roster but could be a practice squad candidate.