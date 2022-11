Michel carried the ball once for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He did not catch his only target.

Michel played 11 snaps to Isaiah Spiller's 13, but the rookie turned those opportunities into seven carries, a role the veteran previously seemed to occupy earlier this season. At this point, it's clear Michel is no better than No. 3 on the depth chart, and it's possible he could fall even further with Joshua Kelley (knee) eligible to return off injured reserve in two weeks.