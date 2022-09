Michel tallied seven carries for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Michel split playing time with Joshua Kelley almost evenly as the incumbent saw 18 snaps compared to the veteran's 16, but it was Michel who drew the most carries. Kelley did see more work as a receiver (two targets), but it's possible with more time learning the Chargers' pass blocking schemes Michel could eventually usurp that role too.