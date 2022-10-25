Michel carried the ball twice for five yards and caught just one of his three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The score was 17-0 before the Chargers put together their first scoring drive essentially capping Michel's opportunities within the first 15 minutes. The backup at least outsnapped rookie Isaiah Spiller 13 to four in the wake of Joshua Kelley's (knee) absence, but it's hard to really draw many conclusions about the backup job given the blowout nature of this game.