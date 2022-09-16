Michel carried the ball four times for 13 yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. He also corralled his only target for six yards.

Michel only played nine offensive snaps total, which makes his usage all the more surprising. The veteran tailback is currently embroiled in a time split with Joshua Kelley for the backup role behind starter Austin Ekeler. It's possible Isaiah Spiller could also get into the mix as the season progresses, although the rookie fourth-round pick has been a healthy scratch each of the first two weeks.