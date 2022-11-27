site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Sony Michel: Inactive Sunday
Michel is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
With Joshua Kelley back from IR, Michel is the odd man out in the Chargers' Week 12 backfield, which also includes starter Austin Ekeler as well as Isaiah Spiller.
