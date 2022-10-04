Michel tallied six carries for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans. He also caught all three of his targets for 16 yards.

Michel only played 17 offensive snaps, combining with Joshua Kelley (14 snaps) to reprieve Austin Ekeler who scored three touchdowns and tallied 100-plus total yards in a dominant performance. Through four games, the veteran is averaging an abysmal 2.6 yards per carry, but he's clearly defined as the between-the-tackles substitute for Ekeler compared to Kelley who has been a bit more flexible as a backup in the Chargers scheme.