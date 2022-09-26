Michel tallied five carries for 22 yards and also caught one of his two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Michel actually led the team in rushing yards as Austin Ekeler (four carries, five yards) was completely kept in check, but with the score quickly spiraling out of control, the Chargers completely abandoned the run early in the contest. Joshua Kelley (one carry, negative three yards) had been the nominal No. 2 running back in the previous two weeks, but it's possible any sort of normal rotation was eschewed given the lopsided score.