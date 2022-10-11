Michel carried the ball once in the 30-28 win Sunday over the Browns.

It's entirely possible the Chargers were simply riding the hot hand, but in a game in which Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley combined to tally 26 carries, Michel seeing just one against a pitiful Browns run defense is telling. Even more alarming, Michel saw just two snaps total whereas Kelley tallied 27 in what had been otherwise a relatively even platoon split at backup running back. At this point, Michel's value may only be as a backup plan to Kelley in the event Ekeler were to miss time, elevating the aforementioned third-year player into a more relevant role.