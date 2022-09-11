Michel is slated to work as the Chargers' No. 3 running back behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley for Sunday's Week 1 clash against the Raiders after rookie Isaiah Spiller was deemed a healthy scratch for the contest, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

The veteran just signed with Los Angeles on Aug. 31, but the Chargers will turn to Michel over Spiller, who missed time with an ankle injury in recent weeks, to open the campaign. Michel's role could be very limited anyhow, considering the expected workload Ekeler, and to a lesser extent, Kelley, will likely shoulder.