Michel is signing with the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers seemingly aren't thrilled with backup RBs Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and Isaiah Spiller, bringing in some late competition for carries behind Austin Ekeler. It's a role where Michel wouldn't have to do much more than the between-the-tackles running for which he's best suited, though it's not clear the 27-year-old would be much better than the youngsters. Spiller, a rookie fourth-round pick, is the one who generated the most fantasy interest throughout the offseason, and probably the only one of the bunch with potential to be more than a two-down plodder.