Michel tallied eight carries for 28 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in the 19-16 win over the Broncos on Monday.

It appeared last week that Joshua Kelley had officially outplayed Michel for the backup job after previously platooning the position to begin the season, but Kelley immediately suffered a knee injury, which prompted the veteran to see a much larger snap share. While Michel still didn't explode for any big runs, he was primarily the team's short-yardage option, obviously impacting the yards per attempt. More information regarding the severity of Kelley's knee injury will likely emerge in the coming days, but if the third-year back is out for an extended time, Michel could once again find himself in a timeshare, but this time with rookie Isaiah Spiller, who has been a healthy inactive for most of this season.