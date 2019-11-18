The Chargers will promote Drango to the active roster from the practice squad Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Drango will provide the Chargers with emergency depth at offensive tackle against the Chiefs on Monday, with Sam Tevi (knee) ruled out and Russell Okung (groin) officially listed as doubtful. The 2016 fifth-round pick appeared in 32 games with the Browns in 2016 and 2017, during which time he suited up at both left guard and left tackle.