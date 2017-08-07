Pulley started at center during the team's join practice with the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Pulley took over for incumbent Matt Slauson, who shifted over to left guard with Forrest Lamp (knee) expected to miss the rest of the season. The undrafted free agent played 44 snaps at center during the 2016 season.

