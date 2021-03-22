Anderson re-signed with the Chargers on Monday.
Anderson will return for a third straight season with the Chargers. Hunter Henry's departure could open up increased depth opportunities for Anderson, though Jared Cook and Donald Parham should both be a notch above him in the tight end pecking order.
