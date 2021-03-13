site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Stephen Anderson: Does not receive tender
The Chargers have opted not to tender Anderson as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Although Anderson was not tendered, the Chargers are still hopeful they can bring him back. He recorded 106 yards on eight receptions across 16 games in 2020.
