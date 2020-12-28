Anderson caught four of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

With Hunter Henry on the COVID-19 list, Anderson emerged as a surprising threat at tight end, with his 23-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter helping to set up a field goal. The 27-year-old only had two targets all season coming into Sunday, but if Henry is forced to miss the Chargers' finale as well, Anderson might be productive again in Week 17 against a Kansas City team that could be resting key personnel after clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.