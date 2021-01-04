Anderson caught all three of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 38-21 win over the Chiefs.

The little-used tight end once again put together a commendable performance with Hunter Henry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, nearly doubling his season totals in receiving. A restricted free agent this offseason, it's entirely possible the Chargers could opt to bring back Anderson to pair as depth with Donald Parham, and the two could be pushed into an even more prominent role in the event the Chargers are unable to come to a long-term deal with Henry, who played the 2020 season on a franchise tag.