Anderson was promoted to the Chargers' active roster Tuesday.

Anderson signed with the Chargers' practice squad after Hunter Henry (knee) was injured. The team's injury woes continued when Sean Culkin tore his Achilles and Virgil Green suffered a nagging groin injury, so Anderson will get his chance on the 53-man roster. If Green is unable to return for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Anderson will fill in as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Lance Kendricks.

