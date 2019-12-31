Play

Anderson signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Monday.

Anderson spent the majority of the season on the Chargers' practice squad. He was activated for one game, but only played on special teams. The 26-year-old tight end has spent time with the Chargers, Patriots and Texans during his tenure in the league.

