Smartt caught two of his three yards in the 27-20 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Smartt was technically listed as one of the starting tight ends alongside Gerald Everett, but that clearly was a false flag as nominal No. 2 tight end, Tre' McKitty, wound up out-snapping the undrafted rookie. It's hard to imagine Smartt earning an extended role provided the others above him on the depth chart stay healthy.