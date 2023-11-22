Smartt caught one of three targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Smartt's trip to the end zone was his first score of the 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old tight end played behind Donald Parham with Gerald Everett (chest) ruled out for the contest. Smarrt saw three targets for the second straight week, so it's possible he'll continue to see increased involvement for the Chargers' offense that is need of playmakers. He'll have the opportunity to build off this performance when the Chargers host the Ravens in Week 12.