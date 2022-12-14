Smartt hauled in his lone target for an eight-yard gain in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dolphins.
Smartt has suited up in each of the Chargers' last four games, but the undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion logged just four snaps on offense Week 14. He's firmly behind Gerald Everett (56 snaps) and Tre' McKitty (40 snaps) in the pecking order at tight end.
