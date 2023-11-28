Smartt failed to corral his lone target in Sunday's 20-10 defeat to the Ravens.

After coming off back-to-back weeks with 20 or more offensive snaps and three targets, Smartt didn't get much playing in Week 12 with no stats off of only eight offensive snaps. The undrafted free agent saw his best game of the year in Week 11 with a touchdown off his sole 51-yard reception but has yet to record multiple receptions in a contest. On the season, the 25-year-old has seen 198 total snaps less than Donald Parham and Gerald Everett who both have tallied over 300, and should continue to see a backseat role when the Chargers travel to New England in Week 13.