Smartt played in 15 regular-season games, making 16 on 19 targets for 208 yards.

Smartt's reception and yards total were career highs, despite playing 122 offensive snaps less in 2024 than he had in 2023. The Old Dominion product is set to enter free agency in March and could be a candidate to return to the squad in 2025, depending on how the Chargers rework their tight-end corps with only Will Dissly under contract for next season.