Smartt hauled in his lone target for a 24-yard gain in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Smartt finished third among Chargers tight ends in offensive snaps in the Week 2 loss, with his 22 (34 percent share) placing him behind Donald Parham (31, 48 percent) and Gerald Everett (27, 42 percent). The latter two tight ends have been consistently more involved in the passing attack thus far, though Smartt recorded the longest reception of his young career on the Chargers' fourth-quarter touchdown drive.