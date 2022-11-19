Smartt (undisclosed) was activated off the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday.
The Chargers never announced why the undrafted rookie free agent missed the first 10 games of the season, but it's possible Smartt could see a number of offensive snaps in his debut with Gerald Everett (groin) questionable and Donald Parham (hamstring) on injured reserve. The 24-year-old actually played five games at wide receiver in his final year at Old Dominion and finished fourth on the team with 17 receptions for 167 yards.