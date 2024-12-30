Smartt caught both of his targets for 23 yards in the 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday.

Will Dissly (35 snaps) and Tucker Fisk (32 snaps) both played more than Smartt, who had benefitted in recent weeks due to the absence of Dissly and Hayden Hurst (illness). With Dissly back, Smartt should fade back into the No. 2 tight end committee that is typically used as an additional blocker.