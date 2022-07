Norton is set to compete with Trey Pipkins for the Chargers' starting right tackle spot during training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old played 17 games with 15 starts for the Chargers last year, but he will have to prove himself against Pipkins (the team's 2019 third-round pick) heading into the 2022 campaign. Norton signed with Los Angeles ahead of the 2020 season after spending time playing with the Vikings and in the XFL.