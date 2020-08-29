Norton is expected to occupy a swing-tackle spot on the 53-man roster, Daniel Popper of The Athleticreports.

The XFL star has made his presence known throughout Chargers training camp rotating in as the starting right tackle during Bryan Bulaga's scheduled rest days and also at left tackle briefly in place of the injured Sam Tevi Norton signed a two-year contract with the Chargers in April, so there wasn't much debate about his 53-man roster spot, but it's still an important note particularly with the left tackle spot looking like the only sort of question mark on a rebuilt Chargers offensive line.