The Chargers drafted Malik Nabers' high-school quarterback. But he's not a quarterback, at least not anymore.

And because he's tall and speedy, Tre Harris will hopefully do a little bit for the Chargers quarterback what Nabers did for the Giants' quarterbacks a year ago. He should get a good shot at it.

Harris, the wideout from LSU, was the Chargers' second-round pick. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Harris used his size and length along with good quickness and speed to win along the perimeter in Ole Miss' spread offense. His ability to cut on a dime, especially when turning back to the quarterback, was a key trait for him to win on, especially since he mastered pretty much two routes for the Rebels. That's one of several things Harris must improve on to be a winner in the NFL; his contested-catch skills are another and his jukes are a third. A noticeable track record of injuries including a groin issue suffered in October is also a minor red flag.

However, Harris was good enough to record three straight seasons of at least 54 catches, 930 yards, and seven scores, so his receiving efficiency cannot be questioned even if some of the deeper details in his game can be. The point is, he's got work to do to improve his skill set, but he brings enough now to be helpful.

And the Chargers sorely need help along the outside at receiver -- Quentin Johnston has been up and down and Mike Williams is older and slower. Harris, who compares physically to Johnston, could quickly find a path to being second on the Bolts in targets behind second-year stud Ladd McConkey. That's going to appeal to Fantasy managers who are looking for value in the later rounds in redraft leagues.

Looking long-term, Harris' upside could keep him primed as a key part of the Chargers offense for a while. He'll be a popular mid- to late-rounder in keeper leagues and a back-half-of-Round 1 selection in rookie-only drafts.