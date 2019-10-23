Play

Williams signed a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams spent training camp with the Saints after signing in May, but he didn't end up making the season-opening roster. The veteran defensive tackle provides some much-needed depth with Justin Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Mebane (knee) battling injuries.

