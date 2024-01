Muse (knee) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Muse will remain on injured reserve through the Chargers' season finale, as he continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered in Week 11. The 27-year-old linebacker finished his 2023 campaign with two total tackles on 198 total snaps (all on special teams) across 10 games.