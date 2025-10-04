Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Still was limited earlier in the practice week but is good to go as an every-down cornerback for the Chargers. He's seen almost equal action outside and in the slot for Los Angeles and has produced 18 tackles (14 solo) and two pass breakups across four contests.
