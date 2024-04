The Chargers selected Still in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

Despite obvious needs in the secondary, Still represents Los Angeles' first foray into the position during the draft. At 5-foot-11, 189 pounds Still is a strong man-to-man corner that's prone to drawing penalties due to his physicality at the top of routes. Expect the four-year starter from Maryland to immediately compete with Deane Leonard for one of the team's starting corner spots.