Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Limited by ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Still dealt with a calf issue earlier in the season, so the ankle injury is a new one. The 23-year-old cornerback has appeared in all four games to this point and played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Giants. He's recorded 18 tackles (14 solo) and two pass breakups this season.
